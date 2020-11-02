HS B SOC: Memorial Perseveres Through Coronavirus Pandemic

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 weeks ago

Friday... the memorial boys soccer team took on ft.

Wayne canterbury for the 2a championship.

That game started late because the game prior to it went to penalty kicks..

And because of that we were only able to show you the first half of memorial's game during 44blitz.

Vo andy so... we now have the entirety of that game for your viewing pleasure..

Memorial looks to repeat as state champs for the first time since 2017 and 18..

First half... evan harding on the attack..

Putting one right at the foot of garland hall..

The senior goes upstairs as memorial strikes first.

Time winding down in the half..

Isaac bennett dribbling in the box... falling down... the senior wills this one in at the buzzer..

Tigers take that momentum into the locker room and it carries into the second half.

46th minute..

Cavaliers with a free kick chance..

Ben weikert is there for the save..

Tigers still lead.

Ununder 15... canterbury with a corner kick chance..

Weikert stands tall in net once more... he posts a shutout in the second half..

Under three in the match..

Here comes max brasseale..

Dishing to drew garrison..

Who taps it in.

That puts it on ice for the tigers.

Scoreboard memorial wins 3-0..

The tigers retain their throne and the dynasty continues.

Sot trt:45" oc:confidence we needed ((isaac )) it's awesome.

For us seniors it's awesome to go out like that and with a lot of new guys on this team it's great for them to experience that and want that ((tigers )) hunger again next years and in years to come for them.

