Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liam Payne's son loves Elsa costume

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Liam Payne's son loves Elsa costume

Liam Payne's son loves Elsa costume

Liam Payne's son loves fancy dress and is a particular fan of his Elsa from 'Frozen' outfit.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Liam Payne 'struggles' to sing One Direction songs without bandmates [Video]

Liam Payne 'struggles' to sing One Direction songs without bandmates

One Direction star Liam Payne finds it "hard" to sing the group's songs without his bandmates, but he "loves" rolling back the years by performing some of their tunes.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:38Published
Liam Payne Dissed Over Naughty List Song With Dixie D'Amelio [Video]

Liam Payne Dissed Over Naughty List Song With Dixie D'Amelio

Liam Payne Dissed Over Naughty List Song With Dixie D'Amelio

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:06Published
People are upset with Liam Payne for making a Christmas song with TikToker Dixie D'Amelio [Video]

People are upset with Liam Payne for making a Christmas song with TikToker Dixie D'Amelio

former One Direction member Liam Payne announced via Twitter that he had a Christmas track coming down the pike called “Naughty List”.“I’m releasing a new single THIS FRIDAY to get you in the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published