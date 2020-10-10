Global  
 

Watch: 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds

Kanta Prasad, the owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba', has filed a complaint against social media influencer Gaurav Wasan.

Police said Prasad has lodged the case against Wasan for misappropriation of funds.

Wasan is the food blogger who first shot Prasad's video and raised funds to help him.

Prasad (80) had shot to fame after a video showcasing his plight went viral.

In the video, Prasad was tearfully recounting the desperation of months since lockdown.

Prasad and his wife run the street-side eatery in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

After the video went viral, Baba ka Dhaba was flooded with hundreds of customers.


'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner alleges YouTuber of criminal conspiracy, files complaint [Video]

'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner alleges YouTuber of criminal conspiracy, files complaint

Kanta Prasad, owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, filed a police complaint against Gaurav Wasan (who first shot his video and funds raised to help his wife and him. He alleged cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy by Wasan. Baba Ka Dhaba received immense love from people after his video showing plight went viral. The video was recorded by Gaurav Wasan, a YouTuber.

Delhi: Baba Ka Dhaba owner files complaint against YouTuber for misappropriating funds

 Kanta Prasad, the owner of the now-famous 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in south Delhi, has filed a police complaint against Instagram influencer Gaurav Wasan for allegedly..
The fizzle out of 'Baba ka Dhaba' from the limelite in less than 20 days

 In less than 20 days 'Baba ka Dhaba', situated in Malviya Nagar, Delhi saw it all - the glitz, glamour, limelite, hype and the subsequent fizzle out. Nearly 20..
After 'Baba Ka Dhaba', video of 'Kanji Bade Wale Chacha' in Agra goes viral [Video]

After 'Baba Ka Dhaba', video of 'Kanji Bade Wale Chacha' in Agra goes viral

Baba Ka Dhaba, an eatery in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, got support from different walks of life. Now another video of 'Kanji Bade Wale Chacha' goes viral on social media. People came together to help elderly man Narayan Singh who is selling kanji bada in Agra. People queue up at the food stall to support him.

Odd-even is an emergency measure: Delhi Environment Minister [Video]

Odd-even is an emergency measure: Delhi Environment Minister

Delhi Environment and Development Minister Gopal Rai on October 11 inspected construction projects in South Delhi as the air quality in national capital is continuously deteriorating. While speaking to media persons, Rai said, "The odd-even scheme is an emergency measure. The government is taking steps in trying to control pollution right now. But despite that, if polluted situations still persist, then the government will assess the situation and take measures accordingly."

Baba Ka Dhaba owner complains against Youtuber Gaurav Wasan | Oneindia News [Video]

Baba Ka Dhaba owner complains against Youtuber Gaurav Wasan | Oneindia News

Owner of the Baba ka Dhaba who shot to fame after a Youtuber posted about the man's distressing story has now filed a complaint about influencer Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds. 80-year-old..

Watch how Twitterati helped 79-year-old medicinal plant seller in Bengaluru [Video]

Watch how Twitterati helped 79-year-old medicinal plant seller in Bengaluru

The power of social media is evident yet again. This time Twitterati got together to help a 79-year-old medicinal plant seller in Bengaluru. After a tweet highlighting his condition and seeking help..

After Delhi's 'baba ka dhaba', helps pour in for elderly man selling medicinal plants on roadside [Video]

After Delhi's 'baba ka dhaba', helps pour in for elderly man selling medicinal plants on roadside

A picture made a drastic change in the life of Revanna Siddappa, a 79-year-old elderly man used to sell medicinal saplings on road side. Siddappa's story remind about 'baba ka dhaba', a Delhi-based..

