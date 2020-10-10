Watch: 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds

Kanta Prasad, the owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba', has filed a complaint against social media influencer Gaurav Wasan.

Police said Prasad has lodged the case against Wasan for misappropriation of funds.

Wasan is the food blogger who first shot Prasad's video and raised funds to help him.

Prasad (80) had shot to fame after a video showcasing his plight went viral.

In the video, Prasad was tearfully recounting the desperation of months since lockdown.

Prasad and his wife run the street-side eatery in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

After the video went viral, Baba ka Dhaba was flooded with hundreds of customers.