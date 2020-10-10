Watch: 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds

Kanta Prasad, owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, filed a police complaint against Gaurav Wasan (who first shot his video and funds raised to help his wife and him. He alleged cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy by Wasan. Baba Ka Dhaba received immense love from people after his video showing plight went viral. The video was recorded by Gaurav Wasan, a YouTuber.
Baba Ka Dhaba, an eatery in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, got support from different walks of life. Now another video of 'Kanji Bade Wale Chacha' goes viral on social media. People came together to help elderly man Narayan Singh who is selling kanji bada in Agra. People queue up at the food stall to support him.
Delhi Environment and Development Minister Gopal Rai on October 11 inspected construction projects in South Delhi as the air quality in national capital is continuously deteriorating. While speaking to media persons, Rai said, "The odd-even scheme is an emergency measure. The government is taking steps in trying to control pollution right now. But despite that, if polluted situations still persist, then the government will assess the situation and take measures accordingly."
Owner of the Baba ka Dhaba who shot to fame after a Youtuber posted about the man's distressing story has now filed a complaint about influencer Gaurav Wasan for misappropriation of funds.