Large queues and full trolleys suggest panic buying ahead of new lockdown

The government will ensure that the benefit of child welfare schemes reaches to the children: CM Gehlot



Rajasthan state is observing the Child Rights Week till 20 November. On this occasion Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the "Vastsalya Yojna" and "Samarth Yojna" for orphan and destitute children. In addition to that CM also launched a skill development centre in Jodhpur for children living in child protection homes. Addressing the virtual programme "Bal Sangam" Chief Minister said that along with the Children's safety and protection, State Government has taken effective steps on the issues related to child rights, such as child labour, child marriage and prevention of violence against children. He resolves that there will be no shortage in child welfare schemes and it will be ensured that the benefits of government schemes reaches to children. CM asserted that without abolishing poverty, hunger and economic inequality, it is not possible to abolish child labor. Even today many children are forced to work as bonded laborers. CM said that government would ensure that no child has to work in the state.During the programme CM also released a booklet having guidelines for the implementation of "Vatsalya Yojana" and "Samarth Yojana" for the benefit of children in the state.

