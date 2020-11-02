Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public? Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published 6 minutes ago Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public? A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and South Dakota are the least likely to wear a mask every time they go out in public.The survey of 5,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Slickdeals, uncovered the states where mask usage is simply not a priority for some.Out of the whole pool of 5,000 respondents, mask-wearing was found to be overwhelmingly popular, with 83% saying they always wear a mask when out in public.However, 46% of the 100 people surveyed from both Wyoming and South Dakota said they don't wear a mask every time they go out in public around others.North Dakota respondents weren't too far off, either, with only 34% of those 100 polled saying they always wear their mask.Iowa (31%) and Idaho (27%) were also among the top five states more likely to go maskless while out and about.Conversely, the state's respondents that were found to be the most "masked up" were those from Rhode Island, with 96% of those 100 polled saying they mask up every time they leave their house.Connecticut (95%) and Hawaii (94%) rounded out the top three.New York, which was the epicenter of the outbreak at one point, was another state where mask-wearers were more common, with 91% saying they always wear one while they're out in public.Eighty-four percent of Californians also make sure to wear a mask, while 84% of Texans surveyed make sure to mask up every time they step out.Though they may be doing so reluctantly: Texas was the most likely state to say they mask up only to follow state laws and not for their own or other's safety (46%).Ohioans surveyed were in a similar boat, with 43% saying they wear a mask more so to follow laws than for safety reasons."In April, we saw a 423% month over month increase in search volume for the term 'face mask' on our site, and we've continued to see a high volume since that time," said Johan Mengesha, Senior Editorial Director for Slickdeals. "California and Ohio, both of which reported high usage of masks, were the top two states from where these searches originated." Interestingly, those who wear masks all the time were found to be a bit more savings-conscious, with mask-wearers having more savings locked away than non-mask-wearers.Mask-wearers were also a lot more likely to call savings a "top priority" over those who don't always mask up."During unprecedented times, we've witnessed our users connect with each other to share information on what to buy and where to buy it for the best value, including items such as face masks," Mengesha added."Our editorial team recently reported on some of the most frequently asked questions posed by our community including fit, comfort, material and whether or not they would fog up your glasses. We found that it's worth spending a few extra dollars on a reusable mask to be more comfortable and that opting for a mask with a nose wire will reduce the chance of foggy glasses."PERCENT OF RESPONDENTS WHO WEAR A MASK EVERY TIME THEY GO OUT IN PUBLIC WHETHER OPTIONALLY OR BY LAW (100 polled in each state)Alabama 85%Alaska 77%Arizona 80%Arkansas 68%California 84%Colorado 89%Connecticut 95%Delaware 90%Florida 91%Georgia 82%Hawaii 94%Idaho 73%Illinois 90%Indiana 89%Iowa 69%Kansas 86%Kentucky 83%Louisiana 86%Maine 88%Maryland 91%Mass. 90%Michigan 84%Minnesota 83%Mississippi 83%Missouri 79%Montana 84%Nebraska 80%Nevada 92%New Hamp. 87%New Jersey 88%New Mexico 89%New York 91%N. Carolina 79%N. Dakota 66%Ohio 83%Oklahoma 81%Oregon 90%Penn. 88%Rhode Island 96%S. Carolina 82%S. Dakota 54%Tennessee 76%Texas 84%Utah 74%Vermont 84%Virginia 88%Washington 88%W. Virginia 77%Wisconsin 79%Wyoming 54% 0

