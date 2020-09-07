Queen and Philip return to Windsor ahead of second lockdown

The Duke of Cambridge has launched a £50 million environmental prize that willmake five £1 million awards each year until 2030 to solutions to environmentalproblems. A council of campaigners, diplomats and celebrities will decide onthe prizes. Speaking to Sir David Attenborough to mark the launch, PrinceWilliam said he had been inspired to take on environmental causes by the Dukeof Edinburgh and Prince of Wales. Prince Philip was closely involved with theWorld Wildlife Fund for several decades, and Prince Charles has often spokenabout his concern over climate change.
The Queen was back to business as she carried out her first public engagementoutside of a royal residence since the coronavirus pandemic gripped thenation. The 94-year-old monarch was joined by her grandson the Duke ofCambridge at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at PortonDown near Salisbury, meeting scientists providing vital support in the UK’sresponse to the Covid-19 outbreak. She ventured from HMS Bubble – the nicknamefor her reduced household of staff – for what was her first externalengagement in seven months. The Queen was on good form as she quipped whilesigning the guest book: “Well it proves we’ve been here, doesn’t it?”
The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle after her stay at Sandringham, whilethe Duke of Edinburgh has remained on the Norfolk estate. Buckingham Palaceconfirmed the monarch, 94, has arrived at the Berkshire royal residence, whereshe retreated in March for her safety ahead of lockdown. Philip, 99, has spentmuch of his retirement so far at his cottage Wood Farm in the sanctuary of theSandringham estate.
Queen Elizabeth has overseen fourteen Prime Ministers throughout her reign. Although the monarch is politically neutral, she develops strong relationships with those at the head of the government. Report by Mooresn. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Exhibition goes on show at Windsor Castle of Princess Beatrice's weddingoutfit, loaned to her by the Queen for the nuptials in July. It features thetaffeta gown designed by Sir Norman Hartnell in the 1960s as well as a replicabouquet and the Princess' wedding shoes.
The dress worn by Princess Beatrice at her wedding will go on public displayat Windsor Castle later this month. The vintage gown, which was designed bySir Norman Hartnell, was loaned to the bride from her grandmother the Queen.The frock has quite the royal history, having been worn by the monarch manytimes, including at a State dinner in Rome in 1961, at the premiere ofLawrence Of Arabia in 1962 and for the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.
Items such a toilet roll, eggs, and cleaning products were low on stock at a Greater London Tesco on Sunday (November 1) a day after the UK announced England would enter a second lockdown from Thursday