Reaction to Johnny Depp libel verdict

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Reaction to Johnny Depp libel verdict

Reaction to Johnny Depp libel verdict

Reaction as actor Johnny Depp loses his High Court libel action against TheSun newspaper over an article that labelled him a “wife beater”.


Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp Loses Wife-Beating Lawsuit, Ruling Could Derail Career

 Johnny Depp just suffered a gigantic miscalculation ... he lost his libel lawsuit in the UK in which he tried to clear his name against allegations he abused his..
TMZ.com
Depp lost all likeability over libel case, says talent boss [Video]

Depp lost all likeability over libel case, says talent boss

InterTalent Chairman Jonathan Shalit says Johnny Depp will never again have the "same persona, visilibility or likeability" he once had. The actor lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published

ShowBiz Minute: Depp, Prince William, Connery

 UK court rules against Johnny Depp in libel action; Report: Britain's Prince William had coronavirus in April; Tributes continue to Bond star Sean Connery, who..
USATODAY.com
Helena Bonham Carter defends Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard legal battle [Video]

Helena Bonham Carter defends Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard legal battle

Helena Bonham Carter has spoken out in support of her friend Johnny Depp, ahead of his libel case ruling.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

The Sun (United Kingdom)

Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case over ‘Wife Beater' Claim [Video]

Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case over ‘Wife Beater' Claim

Johnny Depp has lost a high profile libel case against The Sun over an article published in 2018 calling him a "wife beater". The fifty-seven-year-old actor sued the paper after it claimed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, a claim he denies. Judge Mr Justice Nicol said The Sun had proved the article to be "substantially true". The trial was heard over 16 days in July at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #TheSun Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

Johnny Depp loses libel case against British tabloid that branded him a 'wife beater' to Amber Heard

 A 2018 article in British tabloid The Sun that branded Johnny Depp a "wife beater" was not libelous, a judge ruled Monday morning.
USATODAY.com
William 'tested positive for coronavirus in April' [Video]

William 'tested positive for coronavirus in April'

The Duke of Cambridge tested positive for coronavirus in April, it hasemerged. The Sun newspaper said William continued with his telephone and videoengagements, and told one observer he had not wanted to worry anyone. Whencontacted on Sunday, Kensington Palace declined to comment but did not denythe report.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Ruling due in Johnny Depp’s blockbuster libel action against the Sun newspaper

Johnny Depp is due to find out if he has won his blockbuster libel case against the Sun newspaper...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Johnny Depp to get verdict in 'wife beater' libel case next Monday

Johnny Depp to get verdict in 'wife beater' libel case next Monday Johnny Depp went to court to sue the publisher of the Sun newspaper over a 2018 article which alleged...
Daily Record - Published


AutistLady

TheLadyAutist RT @mrsdepp_head: Johnny Depp's lawyers vow to appeal 'perverse and bewildering' libel case ruling | Ents & Arts News | Sky News #justicefo… 24 minutes ago

The_HR_Team

🇦🇺HR Solutions🇦🇺 Johnny Depp's lawyers may appeal 'perverse and bewildering' libel case ruling https://t.co/YZbnDvHoh8 https://t.co/8HPS2IC000 55 minutes ago

que0779

Robert ⁦@MaryMcDonnell10⁩ ⁦@RealJamesWoods⁩ You didn seem to sorry sarcastic skeptic or concerned when you made the commen… https://t.co/bEDl0HDch3 1 hour ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS Johnny Depp v The Sun: All the reaction to the ruling: It was the blockbuster libel trial of the 21st century - Johnny Depp versus The Sun. 2 hours ago

howard19721

howard1972 Johnny Depp's lawyers vow to appeal 'perverse and bewildering' libel case ruling https://t.co/GI71Ac9gNk https://t.co/fhJMQ6Rnn7 3 hours ago

CosmicSky22

CosmicSky22 Johnny Depp's lawyers vow to appeal 'perverse and bewildering' libel case ruling https://t.co/fc68buOzaX 3 hours ago

Fantanjan

Jan Weeks RT @lomelindi12: Seems to me judge decided (as entitled to do) to prefer Heard’s evidence over Depp’s (with a lot of corroborating evidence… 3 hours ago

mrsdepp_head

𝙰𝚗𝚗𝚊𝚋𝚎𝚕 𝙳𝚎𝚙𝚙-𝚆𝚊𝚕𝚍𝚖𝚊𝚗 🏴‍☠️🌸 Johnny Depp's lawyers vow to appeal 'perverse and bewildering' libel case ruling | Ents & Arts News | Sky News… https://t.co/a7JZBxhWrs 3 hours ago


Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun newspaper [Video]

Johnny Depp loses libel case against The Sun newspaper

Johnny Depp has lost his libel case against The Sun newspaper, who he sued after they branded him a wife-beater.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:46Published
Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations [Video]

Johnny Depp libel trial: The surprises and revelations

A look at five twists and turns in Johnny Depp’s court case against News GroupNewspapers, with each day bringing unexpected revelations about his marriageto Amber Heard. From the defecation incident..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Johnny Depp perd son procès contre «The Sun» [Video]

Johnny Depp perd son procès contre «The Sun»

Johnny Depp a perdu son procès en diffamation contre «The Sun»

Credit: Cover Video FR STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published