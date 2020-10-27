Reaction to Johnny Depp libel verdict

InterTalent Chairman Jonathan Shalit says Johnny Depp will never again have the "same persona, visilibility or likeability" he once had.
The actor lost his libel case against the Sun newspaper over an article that called him a "wife beater".
Johnny Depp has lost a high profile libel case against The Sun over an article published in 2018 calling him a "wife beater".
The fifty-seven-year-old actor sued the paper after it claimed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, a claim he denies.
Judge Mr Justice Nicol said The Sun had proved the article to be "substantially true".
The trial was heard over 16 days in July at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.
#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #TheSun
