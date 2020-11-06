Depp Out Of 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

CNN is reporting that Johnny Depp is stepping down from the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise.

On Friday, Warner Brothers announced Depp will no longer play the villainous dark wizard at the center of the action in the "Harry Potter" prequels.

In a statement Depp said he complied with Warner's request to resign from the project.

Depp earlier this week lost a libel suit against the publisher of Britain's The Sun newspaper over the publication's claims that he was an abusive husband.

Depp's biggest supporter, JK Rowling, had no comment.

Rowling has stood by the troubled actor, even as details of heinous of Depp's abuse of actress Amber Heard emerged.