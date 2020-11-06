Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Depp Out Of 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Depp Out Of 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Depp Out Of 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

CNN is reporting that Johnny Depp is stepping down from the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise.

On Friday, Warner Brothers announced Depp will no longer play the villainous dark wizard at the center of the action in the "Harry Potter" prequels.

In a statement Depp said he complied with Warner's request to resign from the project.

Depp earlier this week lost a libel suit against the publisher of Britain's The Sun newspaper over the publication's claims that he was an abusive husband.

Depp's biggest supporter, JK Rowling, had no comment.

Rowling has stood by the troubled actor, even as details of heinous of Depp's abuse of actress Amber Heard emerged.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Johnny Depp asked to resign from 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise

Actor Johnny Depp will no longer be portraying the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald for the 'Fantastic...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •OK! MagazineUpworthyUSATODAY.comDeutsche WelleLainey GossipBollywood LifeCBS NewsJust JaredZee NewsAceShowbiz


Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3 Following Forced Exit

Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3 Following Forced Exit Mads Mikkelsen is in early talks to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3 following Depp’s...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



Related videos from verified sources

Mads Mikkelsen has dismissed Fantastic Beasts talk as 'rumour' [Video]

Mads Mikkelsen has dismissed Fantastic Beasts talk as 'rumour'

Mads Mikkelsen is "waiting for a phone call" about 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them 3' and insisted claims he will take over as Gellart Grindelwald from Johnny Depp are just "rumours".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:07Published
Jude Law Is Back On Set Of 'Fantastic Beasts 3' [Video]

Jude Law Is Back On Set Of 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Jude Law describes being back on set for the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" franchise under new safety guidelines, as "a wonderful sense of continuation and future and hope." Plus, the actor..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:48Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Mads Mikkelsen in line to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3' [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Mads Mikkelsen in line to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

David Yates and Warner Bros. have started talks with Mads Mikkelsen to have him replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts 3.'

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published