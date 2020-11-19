Mads Mikkelsen Officially Replaces Johnny Depp In 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Global  
 

Warner Brothers has announced that Mads Mikkelsen will replace Johnny Depp in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise.

Mikkelsen will take over the role of villainous dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

The movie, due for release on July 15, 2022, is currently in production at Warner Bros.

Studios Leavesden, near London.

Depp was fired from the franchise after losing a libel case where a news outlet labeled him a wife beater.


