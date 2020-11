Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:59s - Published 6 minutes ago Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise | THR News Less than a week after the announcement of Johnny Depp's departure, Warner Bros. Is in early talks with Mads Mikkelsen to replace Depp in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend