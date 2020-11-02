Global  
 

Johnny Depp libel verdict appeal reportedly shot down in London

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Johnny Depp is thought to have lost his bid to appeal the verdict in his libel case against The Sun newspaper bosses.


