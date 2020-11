NEWS OF THE WEEK: Mads Mikkelsen in line to replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3'



David Yates and Warner Bros. have started talks with Mads Mikkelsen to have him replace Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts 3.' Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago

'Emily in Paris' Renewed For Season 2, Mads Mikkelsen in Talks to Replace Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts' & More Top Stories |



Netflix has renewed 'Emily in Paris' for a second season, Warner Bros. is in early talks with Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise & Selena Gomez will portray.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:39 Published 2 weeks ago