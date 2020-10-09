Global  
 

IPL: 'Wicket was slow in 1st innings', says RCB's Shahbaz on loss against DC

IPL: 'Wicket was slow in 1st innings', says RCB's Shahbaz on loss against DC

IPL: 'Wicket was slow in 1st innings', says RCB's Shahbaz on loss against DC

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi by six wickets in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 02.

RCB is at third position in the points table and they have managed to seal spot for playoffs.

RCB's all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed spoke about the crucial game.

"Today's match was very much crucial for us and our average was better so we have qualified (for playoff).What was good for our team was that our intensity in the game.

We did not leave the match till the end, so our average was better," said Ahmed "In the second innings the wicket got better but in the first innings it was a bit slow and we were 15 runs short," he added.


IPL 2020: RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed elated for taking his 1st ever wicket of Dhawan [Video]

IPL 2020: RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed elated for taking his 1st ever wicket of Dhawan

): Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi by six wickets in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 02. RCB is at third position in the points table and they have managed to seal spot for playoffs. RCB All-Rounder Shahbaz Ahmed's 2/26 went in vain, however, he termed his 1st ever wicket in IPL career of Shikhar Dhawan 'special'. Ahmed said, "The practice camp of T20 (in UAE) helped me and my first IPL wicket of Shikhar Dhawan was very special for me which will give me confidence in the coming games too. The atmosphere in our team is really good and we talk about better performances of past."

