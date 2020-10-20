Obama slams Trump for 'second-term plan' to 'fire Fauci'

Campaigning for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Atlanta Monday, former U.S. President Barack Obama slammed U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his campaign’s 2020 election "closing argument" was to "fire Dr. Fauci."
Less than 24 hours before election day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump's earlier suggestion that he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. "I got a better idea. Elect me and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci, and we're going to fire Donald Trump," Biden told a drive-in rally in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama rallying for his former VP Joe Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump for his reported bank account in China, saying Trump may have paid more..