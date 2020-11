[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records.

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

President Trump and Joe Biden are both campaigning in Florida on Thursday, converging on the Sunshine...

There were plenty of electoral surprises in the 2016 US presidential election, but four years later,...

The race between Biden and Trump is the most consequential election in modern history, but there are...