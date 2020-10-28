Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clay Travis: Bucs' success proves Brady was more important to Patriots dynasty than Belichick | FOX BET LIVE

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:12s - Published
Clay Travis: Bucs' success proves Brady was more important to Patriots dynasty than Belichick | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis: Bucs' success proves Brady was more important to Patriots dynasty than Belichick | FOX BET LIVE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the New York Giants, and Clay Travis is expecting Tom Brady to pull out another win.

Clay makes the point that Bill Belichick and the Patriots were mistaken to think Brady didn't have anything left int he tank, and his success in Tampa Bay proves he was more important to the Patriots' dynasty than his former head coach.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Clay Travis: Bucs’ success proves Brady was more important to Patriots dynasty than Belichick | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis: Bucs’ success proves Brady was more important to Patriots dynasty than Belichick | FOX BET LIVE The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking on the New York Giants, and Clay Travis is expecting Tom Brady to...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Clay Travis: Steelers have Lamar Jackson's number, I'm going with Pittsburgh in Week 8 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis: Steelers have Lamar Jackson's number, I'm going with Pittsburgh in Week 8 | FOX BET LIVE

Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens are facing off against Big Ben Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers, and Clay Travis thinks this is a game Head Coach Mike Tomlin was made to win. Hear why he's going..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:27Published
Cousin Sal: I don't like the Giants to win vs. Bucs, but I expect they'll keep it close | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal: I don't like the Giants to win vs. Bucs, but I expect they'll keep it close | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal talks the Week 8 match up between the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Although Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are highly favored here, Cousin Sal makes the case that travel..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:58Published
Clay Travis loves Raiders chances against Baker Mayfield & Browns in Week 8 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis loves Raiders chances against Baker Mayfield & Browns in Week 8 | FOX BET LIVE

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a tough loss against he Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Clay Travis thinks Week 8 will be a comeback week for Derek Carr's team. Hear why he thinks they will defeat Baker..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:04Published