Vienna terror attack: 2 dead as gunmen open fire at public | Oneindia News

Vienna terror attack: 2 dead as gunmen open fire at public | Oneindia News

Vienna terror attack: 2 dead as gunmen open fire at public | Oneindia News

Two people have died, several have been injured and seven seriously wounded in a terror attack in Vienna last evening, November 2nd.

Gunmen opened fire at 6 locations including near a major synagogue in the centre of the city, one of the attackers was shot dead by police who were still looking for another still at large.

It is unclear how many men unleashed the deadly assault.

