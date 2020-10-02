Lady Gaga urges US voters to back Joe Biden

Global  
 

Singer Lady Gaga gave a spirited endorsement of Joe Biden and condemnation ofDonald Trump at Mr Biden's final rally in Pittsburgh the night before the USpresidential election.


