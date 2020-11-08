Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

4 things you may not know about future first lady Dr. Jill Biden

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 01:23s - Published
4 things you may not know about future first lady Dr. Jill Biden

4 things you may not know about future first lady Dr. Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden has been by Joe Biden's side through much of his political career.

Here are some things you may not know about the future first lady.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Meet the family of Joe Biden, president-elect of the United States

From future first lady Jill Biden to first son Hunter, here are the people closest to the...
Business Insider - Published

Billy Joel congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris after previously saying 'I try to stay out of politics'

The musician also hopes to be able to work with the future first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, on music...
FOXNews.com - Published

Janey Godley spoofs Melania Trump telling Jill Biden to 'ram it’

Janey Godley spoofs Melania Trump telling Jill Biden to 'ram it’ The Scots comedian strikes again with her hilarious take on the news First Lady Melania Trump has not...
Daily Record - Published


Related videos from verified sources

President-elect Biden Visits Philadelphia's Korean War Memorial On Veterans Day [Video]

President-elect Biden Visits Philadelphia's Korean War Memorial On Veterans Day

Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, laid a wreath at the memorial.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:35Published
Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting [Video]

Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting

[NFA] America's next first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who holds four degrees, including a doctorate, plans to keep her day job after moving into the White House. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:14Published
Educators feeling hopeful after election [Video]

Educators feeling hopeful after election

Jill Biden has always been an outspoken woman, while her husband Joe was Vice President, she showed support for her fellow educators and now they're hoping she will continue that role once she becomes..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished