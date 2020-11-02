Trump Says He May Fire Fauci After the Election

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
Campaigning for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Atlanta Monday, former U.S. President Barack Obama slammed U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his campaign’s 2020 election "closing argument" was to "fire Dr. Fauci."
US President Donald Trump has suggested he will fire the country’s topinfectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday’s election.Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Mr Trump expressedfrustration that surging cases of the coronavirus that has killed more than230,000 Americans so far this year remains prominent in the news.
