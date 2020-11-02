Global  
 

Trump Says He May Fire Fauci After the Election

Trump Says He May Fire Fauci After the Election

Trump Says He May Fire Fauci After the Election

The president made the comments during a campaign rally in Opa-Locka, Florida, on Sunday night.


Stanford Study Links 30,000 COVID-19 Cases to Trump Campaign Rallies [Video]

Stanford Study Links 30,000 COVID-19 Cases to Trump Campaign Rallies

Researchers at Stanford University have found a concerning link between COVID-19 and Donald Trump’s campaign rallies.

Live Election Day coverage: Trump and Biden must now wait for the voters to have their say

 Today is the day. It's Election Day and President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will now wait for the votes to be counted.
Reaction on Trump threat to fire Dr. Fauci

 There was strong reaction Monday to a comment by President Donald Trump at a rally, suggesting he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday's election, as the..
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [Video]

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Obama slams Trump for 'second-term plan' to 'fire Fauci' [Video]

Obama slams Trump for 'second-term plan' to 'fire Fauci'

Campaigning for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Atlanta Monday, former U.S. President Barack Obama slammed U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his campaign’s 2020 election "closing argument" was to "fire Dr. Fauci."

Florida seen ‘make-or-break’ for Donald Trump in 2020 US Presidential vote [Video]

Florida seen ‘make-or-break’ for Donald Trump in 2020 US Presidential vote

Florida enters election day too close to call [Video]

Florida enters election day too close to call

Fla. women donating to presidential campaigns nearly doubles [Video]

Fla. women donating to presidential campaigns nearly doubles

In Florida, female voters are putting more money on the line to see their preferred presidential candidate elected in 2020.

President Trump Implies He'll Fire Dr. Fauci After Election

 President Trump gave his Florida rally crowd what they wanted -- a strong suggestion he's going to send Dr. Anthony Fauci packing after the election. Trump was..
President Trump Suggests He Will Fire Dr. Fauci After the Election

 (OPA-LOCKA, Fla.) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top..
Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert [Video]

Trump threatens to fire Fauci amid rift with disease expert

US President Donald Trump has suggested he will fire the country’s topinfectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday’s election.Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Mr Trump expressedfrustration that surging cases of the coronavirus that has killed more than230,000 Americans so far this year remains prominent in the news.

President Trump Suggests He Will Fire Dr. Fauci After the Election

President Trump Suggests He Will Fire Dr. Fauci After the Election (OPA-LOCKA, Fla.) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after...
Crowd chants Fire Fauci, Trump says after election

President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire the nation's top infectious disease expert,...
'Fire Fauci!': Trump tells rally he just might after doctor warns of grim winter

After the nation's top infectious diseases expert warned the US faced "a whole lot of hurt" in the...
Why Election Outcome Won't Hurt Investors

Why Election Outcome Won't Hurt Investors

Why Election Outcome Won't Hurt Investors

US opinion polls on election day: Biden leads Trump by seven points

US opinion polls on election day: Biden leads Trump by seven points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Lady Gaga urges US voters to back Joe Biden

Lady Gaga urges US voters to back Joe Biden

Singer Lady Gaga gave a spirited endorsement of Joe Biden and condemnation ofDonald Trump at Mr Biden's final rally in Pittsburgh the night before the USpresidential election.

