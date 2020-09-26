Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Julianne Hough files for divorce

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Julianne Hough files for divorce

Julianne Hough files for divorce

Julianne Hough has given up on her marriage six months after she and former ice hockey star Brooks Laich separated, and she has filed for divorce.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Julianne Hough Julianne Hough American professional Latin and Ballroom dancer, former singer and actress

Julianne Hough Files for Divorce from Brooks Laich

 Julianne Hough's calling it quits on her marriage ... almost a year after rumors of marital strife, and 6 months after they separated. The dancer and actress..
TMZ.com

Brooks Laich Brooks Laich

Related news from verified sources

Julianne Hough Files for Divorce from Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough's calling it quits on her marriage ... almost a year after rumors of marital strife,...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •E! Online



Tweets about this

lawlpopz

GameAppCentral Julianne Hough Files for Divorce from Brooks Laich: Yup, It's Over! https://t.co/n8kzYOV627 24 seconds ago

OpeningDayNFL

Opening Day Game Julianne Hough Files for Divorce from Brooks Laich https://t.co/HmBslNyicR 9 minutes ago

kavita_sharma24

Kavita sharma Julianne Hough Files for Divorce from Brooks Laich: Yup, It's Over! - https://t.co/heuF1byohM https://t.co/kSYmy5Rj6Y 26 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Julianne Hough files for divorce from Brooks Laich five months after separation: reports https://t.co/ruO5weyWlT 1 hour ago

iMFMusicGroup

iMF Music Group Julianne Hough Files for Divorce from Brooks Laich https://t.co/wbGUn3NAmy 1 hour ago

CosmopolitanUK

Cosmopolitan UK Julianne Hough files for divorce from Brooks Laich after announcing split https://t.co/NPRpnyMKnZ https://t.co/wV8gxhtdLp 1 hour ago

EITMonline

ELLIOT IN THE MORNING Julianne Hough Files For Divorce From Husband Brooks Laich https://t.co/bGp1AV8GZD 2 hours ago

1045and961WXER

SHEBOYGAN'S POINT Chappelle To Host Post-Election SNL, California Mayors Call To Modify Theme Park Reopenings, Johnny Depp Loses Libe… https://t.co/6YbUVgMn6n 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bigger movie (2018) - Tyler Hoechlin, Julianne Hough, Kevin Durand [Video]

Bigger movie (2018) - Tyler Hoechlin, Julianne Hough, Kevin Durand

Plot synopsis: BIGGER is a rags-to-riches biopic of visionary Joe Weider, set in the world of fitness and starring Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf, Supergirl), Julianne Hough (Dirty Grandpa), Aneurin Barnard..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:57Published