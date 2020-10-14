Four year-old rescued 90 hours after earthquake
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:21s - Published
8 minutes ago
Four year-old rescued 90 hours after earthquake
A young girl was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in the western
Turkish city of Izmir on Tuesday, four days after a deadly earthquake in the Aegean Sea.
The death toll from the quake has now surpassed 100.
Adam Reed reports.
Turkey earthquake toll rises to 100 Istanbul: The death toll from a powerful earthquake which hit western Turkey rose to 100 on Tuesday, the country's disaster authority said. The 7.0 magnitude..
WorldNews
6 hours ago
AP Top Stories November 2 P Here's the latest for Monday, November 2nd: Trump, Biden in battleground states day before election; Boris Johnson defends coronavirus lockdown plans; Girl found..
USATODAY.com
16 hours ago
Turkey: Death toll from earthquake rises to more than 71 Nearly two days after an earthquake hit in the Aegean Sea, search and rescue teams are still looking for survivors under the rubble. Shortly after midnight, the extricated a 70-year-old man who said he had "never lost my hope".View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:42 Published on January 1, 1970
Strong earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey..
New Zealand Herald
2 days ago
Students killed by gunmen at Afghan University Gunmen attacked Kabul University's campus on Monday, killing at least 19 students and trading fire with security forces. Over a dozen others are also said to be injured. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published on January 1, 1970 Russian passport is for son's sake: Snowden U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden and his wife are applying for Russian citizenship in order not to be separated from their future son, he said on Monday. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06 Published on January 1, 1970 Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, authorities said. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published on January 1, 1970 Premature baby Jorgito beats COVID-19 Finding hope amid the coronavirus pandemic in Peru, after baby Jorgito, born three-months premature and also beats the odds to recovers from COVID-19. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Turkish rescue workers on Tuesday rescued a four-year-old girl from the debris of a building, 91...
Mid-Day - Published
4 hours ago
IZMIR, Turkey: Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western...
WorldNews - Published
2 days ago Also reported by •
CBC.ca
Related videos from verified sources
