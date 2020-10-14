Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four year-old rescued 90 hours after earthquake

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Four year-old rescued 90 hours after earthquake

Four year-old rescued 90 hours after earthquake

A young girl was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Tuesday, four days after a deadly earthquake in the Aegean Sea.

The death toll from the quake has now surpassed 100.

Adam Reed reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

2nd little girl rescued from Turkey's earthquake devastation

 3-year-old Ayda Gezgin was pulled from the ruins of her apartment building 91 hours after the quake decimated parts of the city of Izmir.
CBS News

Turkey earthquake toll rises to 100

 Istanbul: The death toll from a powerful earthquake which hit western Turkey rose to 100 on Tuesday, the country's disaster authority said. The 7.0 magnitude..
WorldNews

France and Turkey: Caught Between Today’s Confrontation and Former Alliance

 For several decades, France has been a "target" of terrorism, especially Islamist. A confrontation with Turkey has now been added to this, forming a truly..
WorldNews

AP Top Stories November 2 P

 Here's the latest for Monday, November 2nd: Trump, Biden in battleground states day before election; Boris Johnson defends coronavirus lockdown plans; Girl found..
USATODAY.com

İzmir İzmir Metropolitan municipality in Aegean, Turkey

Little girl saved from rubble 3 days after earthquake hits Turkey

 Rescue teams are still searching for survivors in the Turkish city of Izmir 3 days after the quake struck, and despite the success story, dozens remain missing..
CBS News

Turkey earthquake: Girl, three, pulled alive from rubble

 The child survived for 65 hours after her apartment building was destroyed in the town of Izmir.
BBC News

Turkey pulls two girls out of rubble three days after quake

 In what one rescue worker called “a miracle,” extraction teams brought two girls out alive Monday from the wreckage of their collapsed apartment buildings in..
WorldNews

Aegean Sea Aegean Sea Part of the Mediterranean Sea between the Greek and Anatolian peninsulas

70-year-old pulled out alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 71 [Video]

70-year-old pulled out alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 71

Race against time to find survivors after the deadly 7.0 earthquake in the Aegean Sea knocked down 20 buildings and caused hundreds of injuries.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published
Turkey: Death toll from earthquake rises to more than 71 [Video]

Turkey: Death toll from earthquake rises to more than 71

Nearly two days after an earthquake hit in the Aegean Sea, search and rescue teams are still looking for survivors under the rubble. Shortly after midnight, the extricated a 70-year-old man who said he had "never lost my hope".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:42Published

Strong earthquake strikes Turkey and Greece

 Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey..
New Zealand Herald

Man, 70, pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll rises to 53

 IZMIR, Turkey: Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the..
WorldNews

Adam Reed Adam Reed

Students killed by gunmen at Afghan University [Video]

Students killed by gunmen at Afghan University

Gunmen attacked Kabul University's campus on Monday, killing at least 19 students and trading fire with security forces. Over a dozen others are also said to be injured. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published
Russian passport is for son's sake: Snowden [Video]

Russian passport is for son's sake: Snowden

U.S. whistleblower Edward Snowden and his wife are applying for Russian citizenship in order not to be separated from their future son, he said on Monday. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published
Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey [Video]

Several fatalities after earthquake hits Turkey

A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece and Turkey, where some buildings collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, authorities said. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
Premature baby Jorgito beats COVID-19 [Video]

Premature baby Jorgito beats COVID-19

Finding hope amid the coronavirus pandemic in Peru, after baby Jorgito, born three-months premature and also beats the odds to recovers from COVID-19. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published

Related news from verified sources

4-year-old girl rescued from debris 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

Turkish rescue workers on Tuesday rescued a four-year-old girl from the debris of a building, 91...
Mid-Day - Published

Man, 70, pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll rises to 53

Man, 70, pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll rises to 53 IZMIR, Turkey: Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Turkey quake survivor meets her rescuer [Video]

Turkey quake survivor meets her rescuer

A 16-year-old quake survivor who was saved from the rubble with her dog on Saturday promised to play violin for her medical rescuer. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published
Parrot lends owner a helpful beak at the office [Video]

Parrot lends owner a helpful beak at the office

Everyone needs office help like Einstein the parrot! His owner tries to place post-it notes on the computer and Einstein insists that they don't belong there. Einstein the Talking Texan Parrot is..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:59Published
Ferocious parrot battles with a whisk broom [Video]

Ferocious parrot battles with a whisk broom

If you own a parrot, you are constantly cleaning and this little whisk broom is perfect for quick clean-ups. Einstein was watching his owner use it and immediately wanted to "help" me clean. He had the..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:58Published