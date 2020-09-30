Burger King urges customers to order from McDonald's, why did it do so?|Oneindia News

Coronavirus Pandemic has unleashed one of the toughest unprecedented times for everyone across the world.

Many businesses have either shut down or are fighting for survival after incurring heavy losses.

Sales have dropped drastically under the Coronavirus induced lockdowns.

But in a very positive gesture, Burger King recently left their fans shocked when they asked customers to order from McDonald's or any other food joint so that restaurants employing thousands of employees can get the support in these uncertain times.

This came as a shock as Burger King and McDonald's often roast each other on social media platforms. The note read, 'Order from McDonald's.

We never thought we'd be asking you to do this.

Just like we never thought we'd be encouraging you to order from KFC, Subway, Domino's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs, Taco Bell, Papa John's, Leon... or any of the other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here.

