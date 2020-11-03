Tracy Chapman Emerges With A Simple Directive: Vote

Singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman made a rare television appearance Monday night on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'

CNN reports Chapman performed a moving, solo, acoustic rendition of her hit 'Talkin' Bout a Revolution.'

At the end of the song, the four-time Emmy winner stepped away from the mic to reveal a small sign that read 'Vote.'

Though Chapman has mostly shunned the spotlight, she has publicly advocated for voting in the past.

In 2004, she performed in MoveOn.org's Vote For Change tour, to encourage people to register and vote in some swing states.