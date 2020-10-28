Voter Intimidation at the Polls

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 minutes ago

-- to be election boards are reminding voters -- to be aware of "electioneering" when heading to the polls today.

In indiana and illinois -- you cannot "openly" show support for a candidate or party.

Poll workers can ask you to change or turn your shirt inside out - so you can still vote.

You can however show support for your political views on various issues like abortion or police brutality.

In kentucky - electioneering must be done 100 feet from the front door of any polling place.... plus we're learning - voter intimidation could be keeping some tri-staters from the polls.... but - the henderson county clerks office says - if you experience any kind of intimidation - to report it to a poll worker.... law enforcement will be on hand at some of the bigger locations.... ballot boxes are also under heavy surveillance.... officials say - the concern is particularly acute for voters of color - who have historically been targeted by voter intimidation efforts.... "ive not been intimidated at all, its my right to vote, i am going to vote no matter what" "i do believe that russia and iran are behind the intimidation, with all the death threats they threating voters with, yes" its important to note - federal law states "no person - whether acting under the color of law or otherwise - shall intimidate - threaten - or coerce*or attempt to intimidate - threaten - or coerce any person voting*or attempting to vote....