When Polls Closed On Election Day

November 3rd, 2020 is election day.

The world is anxious to see the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

Each individual US state opens and closes its polls at different times on Election Day.

Voting results from a state are not reported until the final poll in the state is closed.

Voters are legally allowed to cast your ballot and vote in every US state as long as they are in line before the polls close.

States and counties also have different procedures and timelines for processing mail ballots.

Business Insider says most key swing states allow some level of pre-canvassing or counting of mail-ins before Election Day.