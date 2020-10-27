Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ballot Counting Operation Set Up Inside Pennsylvania Convention Center

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Ballot Counting Operation Set Up Inside Pennsylvania Convention Center

Ballot Counting Operation Set Up Inside Pennsylvania Convention Center

Philadelphia had the highest number of mail-in ballots requested of any county in the state.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Referendum Lets Voters Decide If Palisades Center Mall Can Rent Attic Space [Video]

Referendum Lets Voters Decide If Palisades Center Mall Can Rent Attic Space

Voters in one suburb are deciding an unusual referendum this election cycle. They're voting on whether to allow a mall to rent out unused space in its attic; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:03Published
Deadline For Pennsylvanians To Request Mail-in, Absentee Ballot Is Today [Video]

Deadline For Pennsylvanians To Request Mail-in, Absentee Ballot Is Today

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:10Published
Today Is Deadline To Request Mail-in Ballot In Pennsylvania [Video]

Today Is Deadline To Request Mail-in Ballot In Pennsylvania

The satellite election offices will remain open through Nov. 3.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:25Published