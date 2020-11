Much of Washington, D.C. is now boarded up in anticipation of riots Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:39s - Published Much of Washington, D.C. is now boarded up in anticipation of riots Shops and businesses were boarded up in Washington, D.C. On Monday evening (November 2), ahead of the US election.Some local roads were also reported to be closed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Thomas J. Pilla @KellyCNBC - Larry May call us deplorable, but if we are deplorable then why are the stores in N.Y. City, Washingto… https://t.co/EIv4oLwiab 30 minutes ago Dan @satchmo547 Can’t believe we are concerned this much about safe voting in USA eh. 🇨🇦 It looks like a banana republi… https://t.co/tTcFDzGvEm 3 hours ago Mr Ali RT @BenKentish: Much of downtown Washington has been boarded up over fears of violence after the presidential election on Tuesday. Shop own… 6 hours ago Meaghan Byrne 🎶 Good morning, Washington, D.C. You’re giving me so much anxiety Stores and banks boarded gingerly Just in case vo… https://t.co/xzgIhpFcFC 9 hours ago