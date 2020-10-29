Great British Bake Off Finalist Luis Troyano Dies from Oesophageal Cancer at 48
Luis Troyano, a marketing manager, was runner up on Great British Bake Off in 2014
Great British Baking Show Finalist Luis Troyano Dies at 48Paul Hollywood, Candice Brown, more Baking Show alums pay tribute to the baker, who died after a battle with esophageal cancer.
