Long Walk Home: US Citizens Living In Mexico Endure Hours-Long Waits To Cast Votes

As if dealing with the drama of the US general election wasn't challenging enough, US citizens who live in Mexico--and want to vote--have it even worse.

According to Business Insider, those Americans must endure hours-long waits at the border before they reach the ballot box.

On Election Day, thousands of US citizens living in Mexico crowded the international bridges to El Paso, Texas, just to cast their vote.

Most waited over two hours.