Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Long Walk Home: US Citizens Living In Mexico Endure Hours-Long Waits To Cast Votes

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Long Walk Home: US Citizens Living In Mexico Endure Hours-Long Waits To Cast Votes

Long Walk Home: US Citizens Living In Mexico Endure Hours-Long Waits To Cast Votes

As if dealing with the drama of the US general election wasn't challenging enough, US citizens who live in Mexico--and want to vote--have it even worse.

According to Business Insider, those Americans must endure hours-long waits at the border before they reach the ballot box.

On Election Day, thousands of US citizens living in Mexico crowded the international bridges to El Paso, Texas, just to cast their vote.

Most waited over two hours.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor De Blasio Waits In Long Line To Cast Vote In Brooklyn [Video]

Mayor De Blasio Waits In Long Line To Cast Vote In Brooklyn

Mayor Bill de Blasio waited in line for several hours Tuesday to cast his vote in Brooklyn.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:36Published