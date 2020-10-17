Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Plead With Fans to Get Out the Vote
The singers took to their respective social media platforms to share a candid message of encouragement.
Selena Gomez talks about lupus with White House hopeful Kamala HarrisSelena Gomez and U.S. vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris bonded over lupus during a Zoom chat on Thursday, which Selena posted to her Instagram account.
Families Of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake Encourage New Yorkers To Vote At Manhattan RallyThe families of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake were among the speakers at a Manhattan rally to encourage people to get out and vote Saturday; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
