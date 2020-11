Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:22s - Published 2 minutes ago

How voting has gone so far across the state

MARYLANDERS BY MAIL... ORVOTED EARLY....AND TURNOUTTODAY REMAINS STRONG.

WMAR2NEWS DAVE DETLING LIVE INDUNDALK TONIGHT .

DAVE HOW ARELINES LOOKING THERE?MARYLAND ELECTION OFFICIALSSAY TONIGHT WE COULD SEEUNOFFICIAL VOTE TOTALS THATINCLUDE EARLY VOTING, ELECTIONDAY VOTING AND SOME MAIL INBALLOTS.

ADDITIONAL MAIL INVOTED STILL NEED TO BE COUNTEDAND THAT PROCESS IS ON HOLDUNTIL THURSDAY.

AS OF 4O'CLOCK VOTER TURNOUT INMARYLAND CLOSE TO 345-THOUSANDRIGHT NOW WE'RE OUTSIDSOLLER'S POINT MULTIPURPOSECENTER --- WHERE THERE'S BEENA STEADY FLOW OF VOTERS.POLLING SITES THROUGHOUT THESTATE HAVE INCREASED THENUMBER OF WORKERSS TOACCOMODATE THE CROWDS.

TALKINGTO STATE OFFICIALS THEY SAYTHE NUMBER OF VOTERS COMINGOUT ON ELECTION DAY VERSUS2016 IS FAR LESS.

BUT THATDOESN'T MEAN POOR VOTERTURNOUT.

OFFICIALS SAY WHENYOU ACCOUNT FOR THE NUMBER OFMARYLANDERS WHO VOTED BY MAIL--- THAT TAKES CARE OF MORETHAN HALF OF REGISTEREDVOTERS.

STILL --- PLENTY OFPEOPLE COMING OUT TO THE POLLSTODAY.

WE CAUGHT UP WITH ONEWOMAN AS SHE WAS GETTING INTOHER CAB TO GO HOME --- SHESTRESSED THE IMPORTANT OFCIVILITY IN POLITICS ---ESPECIALLY WHEN IT COMES TOVOTING.

I believe strongly inthe right to a secret ballot.everybody has the right and Ifinally figured out why thright exists.

AS FOR CIVILITY--- NO MARJOR REPORTS OF ANYDISTURBANCES DURING EARLYELECTIONS INTO TODAY --- THEREWAS ONE INCIDENT IN HARFORDCOUNTY WHERE A MAN REFUSED TOWEAR A MASK AT THE POLLINGSITE AND CAUSED A DISTURBANCE.NOW AS FOR MAIL IN BALLOTS ---THEY MUST BE POSTMARKED WITHTODAY'S DATE.

IT'S RECOMMENDEDYOU DROPP IT OFF AT A BALLOTBOX BY 8 PM.

LIVE IN DUNDALK,DAVE DETLING, WMAR 2 NEWS.WE WILL BE COVERING ALL OF THEIMPROTANT RACES TONIG