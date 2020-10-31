Simplifying the Electoral College

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

Either an acceptance or concession speech.

The outcome of today's election will determine who will serve as president of the united states for the next "4"-years.

While "your vote matters"..

"the winner" is ultimately decided by "the electoral college".

News 10's "bri shackelford" explains.

///////// to get right to it..

It's not the popular vote that determines who the next president is..

It's all about the electoral college.

To make this simple..

Here's what you at home need to know.

Each state has a designated number of representatives that make up the electoral college.

These electors are appointed by their state's political parties.

In indiana..

There are "11".

In illinois..

There are "20".

These people in the electoral college..

See who the voters in the state want....and ideally vote accordingly.

I talked with an i-s-u professor today.

He says you shouldn't worry about the electoral college voting against the popular choice.

//////// ////// "some of them are bounded by law, so they couldn't be a dishonerable elector and go against the popular vote.

Which there's a lot of them by law that have to go with what the state says."

///////// there are a total of "538"- electoral votes up for grabs.

The presidential winner must get at least "270"-of thos votes.

Watch tonight..

The presidential winner must get at least "270"-of thos votes.

