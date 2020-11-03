The Pom Pom Murders movie

The Pom Pom Murders movie trailer HD (aka Ruthless Renegades) - Plot synopsis: Aubrey (Anna Marie Dobbins) has always wanted to be a part of the L.A.

Renegades pro-basketball dance squad.

Having recently dropped out of college, Aubrey tries out for the upcoming season and not only makes the team, but also meets one of the team’s players, Walter (Jon Schaefer).

They quickly fall for each other, but when Bailey (Grace Patterson) – a "Renegade Girl" and Walter's ex-girlfriend – is found murdered, the police arrest Walter.

Despite the evidence incriminating Walter, Aubrey can't believe the man she loves is a murderer.

As she starts asking questions, one of her fellow Renegades friends, Tracy (Lindsay Diann), turns up dead under mysterious circumstances.

Aubrey then realizes her life is also in danger.

But as Aubrey delves deeper, she uncovers a twisted, lethal conspiracy she never expected involving the team owner and his wife.

Now, Aubrey must fight to expose the truth – and survive.

Director: Tom Shell Starring: Anna Marie Dobbins, Lindsay Diann, Jon Schaefer, Grace Patterson