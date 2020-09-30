Stock Futures Rise As Election Comes To A Close
On Tuesday, U.S. stock futures rose.
Dow futures were up 207 points, or nearly 0.8%.
The Dow closed Tuesday up 555 points, or 2.1%, higher, its best percentage gain since mid-July.
S&P 500 futures climbed 0.7%.
The S&P 500 closed 1.8% higher, its best day in a month.
Nasdaq futures gained 0.5%.
The Nasdaq Composite finished 1.9% higher — its best performance since mid-October.
According to CNN investors are hoping for a second government stimulus.