President Trump Leading In Florida

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Facing South Florida's Jim DeFede points to Miami-Dade as the Biden campaign's possible downfall in the Sunshine State.


Mick Mulvaney: 'Probably Over' For Trump If He Loses Florida

If President Donald Trump wins Florida by a wide margin it will bode well him for the rest of the...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com


First lady Melania Trump votes in Florida

First lady Melania Trump cast her ballot in Florida on Election Day, though President Trump voted a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS News


Gov. DeSantis: Florida 'Looks Really Good' for Trump

Florida "looks really good" for President Donald Trump's reelection bid, Gov. Ron DeSantis said...
Newsmax - Published


Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede [Video]

How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ready response in case President Donald Trump spreads misinformation about the election. According to Business Insider, Biden will declare victory if..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Both Trump And Biden Could Declare Themselves As Winners On Election Night [Video]

Both Trump And Biden Could Declare Themselves As Winners On Election Night

According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden may both end up declaring victory on Tuesday, November 3, Election Night. This is based on certain scenarios..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published