|
|
|
President Trump Leading In Florida
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:20s - Published
President Trump Leading In Florida
Facing South Florida's Jim DeFede points to Miami-Dade as the Biden campaign's possible downfall in the Sunshine State.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
If President Donald Trump wins Florida by a wide margin it will bode well him for the rest of the...
Newsmax - Published
Also reported by •cbs4.com
|
First lady Melania Trump cast her ballot in Florida on Election Day, though President Trump voted a...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews •CBS News
|
Florida "looks really good" for President Donald Trump's reelection bid, Gov. Ron DeSantis said...
Newsmax - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History
The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to..
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
|
How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ready response in case President Donald Trump spreads misinformation about the election.
According to Business Insider, Biden will declare victory if..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38Published
|
|