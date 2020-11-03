Stephen Voss
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
11/03/2020_StephenVoss
Some insight...we're joined by abc 36 news political analyst... stephen voss... 'live' now in lexington.
1 your observations and takeaways tonight?
2 we talked earlier and you said on the national stage in the presidential election...north c1 3 carolina, ohio, and florida is where the action is right now.
What's going on there?
3 what does it mean that mcgrath out- raised a historically c1 3 prolific campaign fundraiser...yet c1 3 didn't come close to winning?
4 kentucky