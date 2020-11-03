Global  
 

Tommy Tuberville Wins U.S. Senate Seat

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Tommy Tuberville Wins U.S. Senate Seat

Campaign.

Sydney...




Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville flips Alabama Senate seat back to Republicans
Vox CBS News ESPN USATODAY.com Newsmax



Tweets about this

SigmundFreut RT @joshdcaplan: AP: Republican Tommy Tuberville wins election to Senate from Alabama, beating incumbent Sen. Doug Jones 2 seconds ago

Marshall Eads RT @AP_Politics: BREAKING: Republican Tommy Tuberville wins election to U.S. Senate from Alabama, beating incumbent Sen. Doug Jones. #APrac… 19 seconds ago

cheslie RT @AP: BREAKING: Republican Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach, wins election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, be… 2 minutes ago

Erika 🥀 RT @WVTM13: "Go to***and get a job": Tommy Tuberville is fired up after beating Doug Jones in Alabama's U.S. Senate election https://t.… 4 minutes ago

Abel Moses Ex-coach Tuberville wins Alabama Senate seat https://t.co/4tV9DVUb1N https://t.co/albbPUr55v 7 minutes ago

bryans brothers Ex-coach Tuberville wins Alabama Senate seat https://t.co/o0lM6bKMpf https://t.co/RBZUibVvxl 10 minutes ago

Cecil Choate RT @BNONews: BREAKING: Republican Tommy Tuberville wins U.S. Senate race in Alabama, ousting Democrat Doug Jones - AP 10 minutes ago


Tuberville Handily Beats Jones In Alabama Senate Race

Tommy Tuberville easily defeated Doug Jones in the hotly contested Alabama senate race. Business Insider has declared Tuberville the winner, two hours after the polls closed. Tuberville won 638,695..

Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:28
Ex-Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville projected to beat Democrat Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama race

Former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville has claimed his spot in the U.S. Senate after defeating incumbent Senator Doug Jones.

Credit: WHNT Duration: 00:42
Tuberville Closes In On Major Senate Win

Republican Tommy Tuberville is running to unseat Democratic Senator Doug Jones in Alabama. Jones is the lone Democratic Senator from the Deep South. He barely won a December 2017 special election for..

Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37