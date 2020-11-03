North Alabama poll workers make last minute preparations for election day

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

High turn-out at polling locations tomorrow.

Waay 31's casey albritton is live at a polling location at "trinity united methodist church."

She learned how poll workers are preparing to count so many votes.

Casey?

Probate judges across north alabama tell me at polling locations like this one, lines could be very long.

Tonight, poll workers are making sure all counting machines and equipment are set up, so everything runs smoothly.

Greg cain/ morgan county probate judge "it's about three and a half times as many as we've ever had."

Charles woodroof/ limestone county probate judge "we are expecting the highest turn out than we've had in decades."

Probate judges in north alabama say they are seeing record numbers of absentee ballots this election-- as of monday night--madison county is reporting about 37 thousand absentee ballots... limestone county has received about 63 hundred morgan county is reporting about 47 hundred absentee ballots, and jackson county has received almost three thousand... greg cain/ morgan county probate judge "obviously it's going to be a labor-intensive day.

They are going to be quite tired by the time they go home."

And morgan county probate judge, greg cain, says poll workers are spending monday night putting on the final touches.

Greg cain/ morgan county probate judge "our poll workers are already beginning to show up to their polling places to make sure all equipment is in place."

Limestone county probate judge, charles woodroof, says he's also hired about 70 more poll workers to help.

Charles woodroof/ limestone county probate judge "to try to process voters as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Both cain and woodroof say they are prepared for any scenario.

Greg cain/ morgan county probate judge "we have a staff of trouble shooters that will be on standby in case there are any equipment issues."

And despite possible challenges on election day, there's one goal greg cain/ morgan county probate judge "make sure that every vote that's supposed to be counted, gets counted."

Thanks casey.

Here in madison county the probate judge said the plan for tomorrow has been nearly a year in the making.

In 20-18 -- swollen ballots led to long lines at the polls.

They don't expect any issues like that this year... and they made election