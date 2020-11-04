Jackson County voters turn out for the 2020 election

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 2 minutes ago

According to the Jackson County Elections Officer, around 79 percent of registered voters turned in their ballots.

Trump and joe ballots were dropped off.

Ballot drop boxes were available all day today until 8-pm.

ááádual boxááá newswatch 12's brett taylor joins us now live from the jackson county elections office.

Brett you've spoken with both election officials and voters today.

How were some of those people feeling about the election?

Alicia there were a lot of mixed emotions today at the jackson county elections office especially when it came to can people trust the out come of this 2020 election.

" nat: the 2020 election has to a close as voters across the country cast their ballots today to decide who will become our next president.

In jackson county--- the number of ballots dropped off before election day are much greater than previous years according to the elections office.

[take :lower third] sot: "in this particular election and i think because a lot of the noise and the information and misinformation out there."

There have been a lot of questions and concerns among some voters over the last few months regarding the security and accuracy of the outcome.

And that possible misinformation has led some voters like chelsea bogamen to vote at the last second of the election and in person.

[take :lower third] sot: " i feel that like everything is rigged anyways and all of our politicians and everything is already predetermined another local voter we spoke with today as she returned her ballot says she trusts the vote by mail system in oregon -- but voting in person makes her decision feel more important.

[take :lower third] sot: "it's not that i don't trust the postal system i do um i feel more secure though and gratification but both agree that casting their ballot was important.

Sot " i felt like that one of the lesser evils like if i felt that if one of the more evils won and i didnt vote then i would feel like i failed my country.

Sot: " we need change.

Our world is chaotic right now and um very chaotic and i'm not proud of our country right now " election officials in jackson county want to let people know that their vote is one-hundred percent secure, and there will be no voter fraud.

Sot: " the integrity of the election process is upheld here it is a way of life.

Im very proud of our process and procedures that we uphold during our elections.

" although there has been back on forth on the legitimacy of the results of the elections jackson county saw almost 78 percent of its registered voters turn in a ballot.

Which was about a percent higher than