Alicia Keys supports vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris with powerful U.S. Election Day video

Alicia Keys supports vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris with powerful U.S. Election Day video

Alicia Keys supports vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris with powerful U.S. Election Day video

Alicia Keys tried to help Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris win a few extra votes on Election Day by releasing a new video featuring the politician on the campaign trail.


Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee

Alicia Keys American singer-songwriter

Election Day (United States) Day for the general elections of public officials in the US

Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

