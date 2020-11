McGuffey, Deters win Hamilton County sheriff, prosecutor Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:30s - Published 3 minutes ago McGuffey, Deters win Hamilton County sheriff, prosecutor Charmaine McGuffey beat Bruce Hoffbauer in the race for Hamilton County sheriff, and Joe Deters edged Fanon Rucker for prosecutor. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THERE ARE ALSO WINNERS THISMORNING IN TWO HOTLY CONTESTEDRACES IN HAMILTONCOUNTY.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTERWHITNEY MILLER IS TRACKING THEVOTES FOR HAMILTON COUNTYSHERIFF ... AND PROSECUTOR ...BOTH CALLED LATE OVERNIGHT.GOOD MORNING WHITNEY.THE RACE FOR HAMILTON COUNTYSHERIFF PITTED A PAIR OF LONG-TIME LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERSAGAINST EACH OTHER...BUT INTHE END... VOTERS WENT WITHDEMOCRAT CHARMAINE MCGUFFEYOVER REPUBLICAN BRUCEHOFFBAUER.HERE'S A LOOK AT THE RESULTS.MCGUFFEY NARROWLY EDGED OUTHOFFBAUER... 52-PERCENT TO 48.MCGUFFEY REPLACES SHERIFF JIMNEIL... A FELLOW DEMOCRAT...WHO LOST HIS PRIMARY ELECTIONTO THE FORMER JAIL COMMANDER.MCGUFFEY... WHO SPENT HER33-YEAR CAREER WORKING WITHINTHE HAMILTON COUNTY SHERIFF'SOFFICE... IS THE COUNTY'SFIRST OPENLY GAY SHERIFF.DURING OUR WCPO 9 NEWSSHERIFF'S DEBATE... MCGUFFEYCRITICIZED THE "DEFUND THEPOLICE" MOVEMENT... BUT SAIDSHE IS OPEN TO REFORMING THECRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM ANDFUNDING MENTAL HEALTH ANDSOCIAL SERVICES.MEANWHILE... ANOTHER CLOSELYWATCHED RACE IN HAMILTONCOUNTY... THE RACE FORPROSECUTOR.AND REPUBLICANINCUMBENT JOE DETERS áHASáHELD ON TO HIS POSITION...NARROWLY DEFEATING DEMOCRATRETIRED MUNICIPAL COURT JUDGEFANON RUCKER.DETERS IS THE ONLY REPUBLICANTO WIN HIS ELECTION INHAMILTON COUNTY.AS FORMCGUFFEY... SHE'LL MAKE HERFIRST PUBLIC COMMENTS ASSHERIFF AT 10-30 THIS MORNING.LIVE AT THE HAMILTON COUNTYJUSTICE CENTER... WHITNEYMILLER... WCPO 9 NEWS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources What to know about prosecutor's race ahead of Election Day



The race is a re-match from 16 years ago when Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters won the seat over Fanon Rucker, who went on to become a Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge for 13 years. Deters.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 04:00 Published 5 days ago Ohio AG seeks to tighten restrictions for no-knock warrants



Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost unveiled new recommendations Thursday to tighten restrictions on no-knock warrants, and he's hoping the governor and state lawmakers take notice. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 03:14 Published 3 weeks ago Shooting victim's mother gets arrests, answers 13 years later



Peggy Harris spent the 13 years after her youngest son's death grieving, supporting other victims of gun violence and waiting for news of an arrest. On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:16 Published on October 9, 2020