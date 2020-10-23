Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 17:58s - Published
Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors

Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors

The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of America.

Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden represent some positive and some negative points for India.

While Trump is tough on China, his trade tussle with India as well as stance on immigration have been hurdles.

Meanwhile, a Biden administration is expected to be more vocal on issues like Jammu and Kashmir.

So how should the Modi government plan its next step with regards to relations with the US?


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Watch Live: Officials in Pennsylvania to give election updates

 Both President Trump and Joe Biden see Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes as essential.
CBS News
Biden's campaign says it will fight Trump's campaign from going to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulate [Video]

Biden's campaign says it will fight Trump's campaign from going to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulate

In a statement sent before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect.” http://abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:34Published

Here's how the Latino vote is shaping Trump and Biden's tight race

 Latino communities across the U.S. were long held as a single voting bloc, but economic, geographic and cultural differences show stark divides in how Latino..
CBS News

Indo-Pacific Indo-Pacific A biogeographic region of Earth's seas

In Germany, Foreign Secretary Shringla highlights common fight against terrorism, joint strategy on Indo-Pacific

 During his meetings with German interlocutors in Berlin, Foreign Secretary told that India is "stunned by the recent terror attacks in France" and these are..
DNA

Pompeo Wraps of 5-Nation Asia Visit in Vietnam, with Recurring Anti-China Theme

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrapped up a five-nation visit of Asia in Vietnam Friday, repeating the theme that the U.S. is against China's encroachment..
WorldNews

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Why General MM Naravane's visit to Nepal is not just a token!

 Pakistan's Dawat-e-Islamia behind many mosques and guest houses near the Nepali border near Bihar. Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI wants to take advantage of..
DNA
Congress got scared, didn't teach lesson to Pakistan after Mumbai terror attack: CM Yogi [Video]

Congress got scared, didn't teach lesson to Pakistan after Mumbai terror attack: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his statement in Bihar's Madhubani public rally on Mumbai terror attack and said that Congress got scared to teach lesson to Pakistan despite people wanted it. "Congress was in power and supported by RJD when Mumbai terror attack took place. People wanted Pakistan to be taught a lesson, but Congress got scared. After Pulwama attack, PM said we'll avenge death of our soldiers and we did it by going inside Pakistan. Can Congress do it?" said Yogi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Lauren Boebert, Hard-Right Gun Activist, Wins in Colorado House District

 The Republican firebrand kept the seat in her party’s hands after toppling the incumbent in a primary, accusing him of being insufficiently supportive of..
NYTimes.com

President of the United States President of the United States Head of state and government of the United States

Trump Takes Shots at Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi and Jay-Z in Pennsylvania

 President Trump has a thought or two about big-name music acts who perform for Joe Biden these days -- especially Jon Bon Jovi, whom he claims is a total..
TMZ.com

Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump After Town Hall Question

 Brett Favre has something in common with Lil Wayne and Jack Nicklaus -- they're all officially on the Trump Train. The NFL legend officially endorsed Donald..
TMZ.com

Lil Wayne Endorses President Trump, Praises Platinum Plan

 Lil Wayne's stuntin' with President Trump, but it's way more than a photo op -- he's also voicing his support for the Prez and his proposed plan for the Black..
TMZ.com

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

NGT widens ambit of firecracker pollution cases beyond NCR, notices to 18 states, UTs

 The green panel sought response from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka,..
IndiaTimes

PAGD, Congress reject official statement on new J&K land laws

 A day after the J&K government explained the rationale behind the amendments to the land laws that allow outsiders to buy land in the Union territory,..
IndiaTimes

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Rahul Gandhi hits at PM Modi, asks 'where are roads in Bihar' [Video]

Rahul Gandhi hits at PM Modi, asks 'where are roads in Bihar'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public rally that held on November 04 in Madhepura amid Bihar elections. Gandhi said, "Modi ji says he has freed farmers as they can now sell their produce anywhere. Modi ji tell me, will the farmer go to sell his produce on an aeroplane? Or will he go by road? If he has to go by road, where are the roads in Bihar?"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Congress helped migrant labourers during Covid-19 lockdown: Rahul Gandhi

 "When lakhs of labourer brothers and sisters were forced to walk back to their homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the Modi and Nitish government were committing..
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this

curry_matthew

Matthew Curry RT @novaramedia: As we wait for results from key states, @anandMenon1 considers how a Biden or Trump presidency would impact the UK. https:… 55 minutes ago

VinayCh65213788

Vinay Choudhary @porbotialora Don't you think Biden "Presidency" will have impact on this plans, there hate for Modi is much more t… https://t.co/QHhu3immJr 57 minutes ago

novaramedia

Novara Media As we wait for results from key states, @anandMenon1 considers how a Biden or Trump presidency would impact the UK. https://t.co/LsRKOQN7AG 2 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors @prasadaditi & @AmbRajivDogra https://t.co/hhzHKfpFQZ 3 hours ago

DeportChinese

affterhours2 RT @nahashon87: KBC TV has a better and more objective of the US elections than these other top rated TV channels. They're looking at the i… 6 hours ago

nahashon87

Nahashon Kimemia KBC TV has a better and more objective of the US elections than these other top rated TV channels. They're looking… https://t.co/A7fmgMchOU 7 hours ago

KetakiPO

Ketaki 🐝 @borges Also we forget that decisions that Trump the American presidency takes has far-reaching impact on lives eve… https://t.co/IA7cn1e0hx 7 hours ago

str8outadurango

TERRY GOMEZ RT @NFLosophy: Cubans and latinos in southern states, especially FL, had a major impact on this election in favor of Trump. If FL goes blue… 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Election 2020: What has President Trump done to America? [Video]

Election 2020: What has President Trump done to America?

In the 2020 election, President Donald Trump will be judged on his handling of the covid-19 pandemic. But what else will be his legacy if he loses? Further content: Find The Economist’s..

Credit: The Economist     Duration: 13:38Published
Trump vs Biden: Decoding who won Debate 2 to swing undecided voters | US polls [Video]

Trump vs Biden: Decoding who won Debate 2 to swing undecided voters | US polls

Over 5 crore people in the United States of America have already voted ahead of physical voting day on November 3. However, pollsters believe that there are still some people undecided ahead of the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:26Published
Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors [Video]

Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors

The second and final debate between US Presidential election candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden saw better articulation of their views and policy visions, but one area which didn't see much..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:57Published