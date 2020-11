U.S. private payrolls increased less than expected in October, providing an early sign of a slowdown in economic activity as fiscal stimulus diminishes and new COVID-19 infections surge across the country.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Fred Katayama journalist Stocks jump on Election Day stimulus hopes



U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday as Americans voted in one of the country's most rancorous presidential elections and investors bet it would be decided without a prolonged process, leading to a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published now Sectors that'll gain from a Biden win: analyst



DataTrek Research's Nick Colas tells Reuters' Fred Katayama which equity sectors stand to benefit most if Democratic nominee Joe Biden were to win the race for the White House. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:38 Published now Californians vote on future of gig workers



Trend-setting California votes on the future of the gig economy on Tuesday, deciding whether to back a ballot proposal by Uber and its allies that would cement app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41 Published now