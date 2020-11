The governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, confirms there are still 'millions' ofballots to be counted before a winner in the US presidential election isdeclared in the state.

Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania , says governor

Pennsylvania's vote, key to deciding the presidential race, has been slowed by the count of more than 3 million mail-in ballots.

Both President Trump and Joe Biden see Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes as essential.

We won't know the true results in many of Pennsylvania's 67 counties until all the mail-in ballots have been counted

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar gave an update Wednesday morning on the election, which remains a toss-up...