Baker on lockdown: I voted against with a heavy heart

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:16s
Baker on lockdown: I voted against with a heavy heart

Baker on lockdown: I voted against with a heavy heart

MP for Wycombe and Buckinghamshire, Steve Baker, has said he voted against the second lockdown with an "extremely heavy heart".

The politician said he didn't want to put the "enormous costs" on his constituents.

Report by Browna.

