Baker on lockdown: I voted against with a heavy heart

Steve Baker, who is part of a Conservative rebellion calling for MPs to have a greater say over Covid measures before they are introduced, says he is sure there will be enough votes to defeat the government.
Entertainer Des O’Connor has died at the age of 88. The TV star died onNovember 14, days after a fall at his home in Buckinghamshire. He was an all-round entertainer who enjoyed success over many decades. He was a regular ontelevision with his chat and game shows, and also had a string of hit singles.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
Institute for Fiscal Studies Director Paul Johnson says it is inevitable the UK will see a rise in taxes however does not expect them to come next year but halfway through the decade.
He added the scale required will be "significant", in the tens of billions rather than billions, impacting both those on higher and lower incomes.
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called on the government for more clarity on the tiered system and financial support for businesses once England ends its lockdown on December 2.
Downing Street last night confirmed a tougher three-tiered system is set to be introduced, however details have not yet been announced.
