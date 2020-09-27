Baker on lockdown: I voted against with a heavy heart

MP for Wycombe and Buckinghamshire, Steve Baker, has said he voted against the second lockdown with an "extremely heavy heart".

The politician said he didn't want to put the "enormous costs" on his constituents.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn