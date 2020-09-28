Shannon Sharpe: Packers have done a huge disservice to Aaron Rodgers | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

Yesterday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur shot down rumors that the reason Green Bay didn’t make a deadline trade for receiver Will Fuller was due to a disagreement within the organization.LaFleur said he didn’t believe talks got very serious to begin with.

The Packers notably didn’t take any receivers in the draft this year.

Aaron Rodgers reiterated yesterday that it’s not his place to get involved in personnel moves.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Packers' decision to not make any moves in free agency.


