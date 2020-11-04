Harrison County Tax Collector race heads to a runoff

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 21 seconds ago

The biggest local race in - harrison county will head to a- run off.- sharon nash barnett and connie- rockco were the top - two vote getters out of a field- of five candidates in the - special election for tax- collector after votes were- counted on election night.- unofficial results had barnett- at 23,046 votes and - rockco at 15,407 with 53- - - - precincts reporting.

Other- candidates on the ballot- receiving votes - include scottie cuevas with 7,- 687 votes, jennifer adams with- 6,691 - - - - votes, and sheena khalifeh- ka-leaf-ee- with 4,084