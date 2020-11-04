In the race for Cook County State’s Attorney, incumbent Democrat Kim Foxx won a second term after Republican Pat O’Brien conceded late Tuesday night.



Tweets about this STAGE 28 Kim Foxx reelected as Cook County State's Attorney https://t.co/gutOHCsf1V via @YouTube 5 hours ago 🇳🇬 RT @thedailynu: NEW: In a highly-contested race, Kim Foxx was reelected as Cook County State’s Attorney on Tuesday night. https://t.co/12… 12 hours ago The Daily Northwestern NEW: In a highly-contested race, Kim Foxx was reelected as Cook County State’s Attorney on Tuesday night. https://t.co/12NDqwfsmp 14 hours ago Samantha Michaels Kim Foxx has been reelected as state's attorney in Chicago. Here's a piece I wrote earlier this year about the unfa… https://t.co/jiZ0qTRmJP 15 hours ago Citytrekker @Suntimes If the UnFair Tax passes and Foxx is reelected then you will not have any taxes to steal from the middle… https://t.co/NVLpNhf5Ls 1 day ago