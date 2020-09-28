Cori Bush makes history as Missouri’s first Black congresswoman
Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
5 minutes ago
Cori Bush makes history as Missouri’s first Black congresswoman
Democrat Cori Bush became the first Black woman to represent the 1st Congressional District from Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Cori Bush, best known for her activism, has become Missouri's first Black congresswoman, according to...
CBS News - Published
4 hours ago Also reported by •
Upworthy • SBS • FOXNews.com
A nurse, pastor and single-parent who spent several months living out of a car, Cori Bush, 44, rose...
USATODAY.com - Published
6 hours ago Also reported by •
Upworthy • SBS • FOXNews.com
Cori Bush, a progressive community leader and veteran Black Lives Matter activist, won a House seat...
Upworthy - Published
5 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources