Cori Bush makes history as Missouri’s first Black congresswoman

Cori Bush makes history as Missouri’s first Black congresswoman

Cori Bush makes history as Missouri’s first Black congresswoman

Democrat Cori Bush became the first Black woman to represent the 1st Congressional District from Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives.


Missouri elects first Black congresswoman, CBS News projects

Cori Bush, best known for her activism, has become Missouri's first Black congresswoman, according to...
Black Lives Matter activist Cori Bush becomes Missouri's first Black congresswoman

A nurse, pastor and single-parent who spent several months living out of a car, Cori Bush, 44, rose...
She got into politics after the Ferguson protests. She just became the first Black woman to represent Missouri in Congress

Cori Bush, a progressive community leader and veteran Black Lives Matter activist, won a House seat...
Election 2020: 'Cori Bush Is Going To Congress' [Video]

Election 2020: 'Cori Bush Is Going To Congress'

She becomes first black congresswoman of Missouri’s 1st Congressional District. "To the people of St Louis, this is for you," Bush said.

